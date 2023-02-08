David Guetta uses AI to add Eminem to new song

David Guetta has used AI technology to add the “voice” of Eminem to one of his songs, the DJ and producer has revealed.

The French star shared a video of him playing the song in question at a recent gig on his Twitter page last week.

“Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em,” he wrote in the caption. In the video, a huge crowd was seen dancing as an unreleased track featuring a voice like Eminem’s saying: “This is the future rave sound / I’m getting awesome and underground,” played out.

“Eminem, bro! This is something I made as a joke and it worked so good, I could not believe it,” Guetta said as the clip cut away to an interview. “I discovered those websites about AI – basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like.

obviously I won’t release this commercially😃 — David Guetta (@davidguetta) February 4, 2023

“So I typed ‘write a verse in the style of Eminem about future rave’. And I went to another AI website that I can recreate the voice. I put the text in that and I played the record and people went nuts.”

“Obviously I won’t release this commercially,” Guetta added on Twitter. He did not confirm whether the song will remain in his live setlist.

Last month, Drake fans began using an AI generator to create their own songs in the style of the Canadian rapper. The website, Drayk.it, asks users to enter any words for “Drake to write an AI song about” or click on a dice icon to select a pre-loaded idea randomly. After one minute, the generator will produce a song based on the prompt.

Meanwhile, yesterday (February 7), it was announced that US alt-rock band Poe The Passenger will officially release their viral, AI-generated TikTok hit ‘Hologram’. The song was created after the group “programmed a bot to listen to 1000 hours of Imagine Dragons/Linkin Park music & then make a song like it”.

‘Hologram’ has racked up more than 3.8million views on TikTok and will be officially released on February 17.

In the TV world, an animated, never-ending, AI-generated episode of Seinfeld was unveiled on Twitch last week. Dialogue from the animation is almost entirely generated by algorithms, prompting the characters to engage in simple conversations that often tail off into nonsensical tangents and glitches.

However, the episode has now been suspended from the platform for 14 days after its recent dialogue turned into a transphobic rant. Its creators clarified that the lines were a mistake and that they are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Not everyone is a fan of the latest trend in entertainment, though. Last month, Nick Cave shared his feelings on the use of AI in lyric and songwriting on his Red Hand Files site after a fan sent him lyrics to an AI-generated song in the style of the musician. “Thanks for the song, but with all the love and respect in the world, this song is bullshit, a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human,” Cave responded.

“Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer. ChatGPT has no inner being, it has been nowhere, it has endured nothing, it has not had the audacity to reach beyond its limitations, and hence it doesn’t have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience, as it has no limitations from which to transcend.”