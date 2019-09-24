Listen to David Hasselhoff’s cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Head On’

It features on the actor and singer's upcoming new album 'Open Your Eyes'

David Hasselhoff has released his cover version of The Jesus and Mary Chain‘s ‘Head On’ – listen to the track below.

The Baywatch actor and singer is releasing a new album, ‘Open Your Eyes’, on Friday (September 27). The record, his first since 2012’s ‘This Time Around’, will mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of Germany “by bridging several musical cultures including the UK, Germany, and the US!”

After releasing the album’s title track (a collaboration with The Stooges’ James Williamson) earlier this month, Hasselhoff has now released his version of ‘Head On’, which featured on The Jesus and Mary Chain’s 1989 album ‘Automatic’. The cover features guitar from The Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, and you can hear it below.

Hasselhoff’s new album also feature collaborations with the likes of Todd Rundgren and Marilyn Manson collaborator Tyler Bates, while renditions of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’, ‘Sweet Caroline’ (which features the industrial band Ministry) and Echo & The Bunnymen’s ‘Lips Like Sugar’ are also included. You can see the full tracklist for ‘Open Your Eyes’ below.

1. Open Your Eyes (feat. James Williamson)

2. Head on (feat. Elliot Easton)

3. I Melt with You (feat. Steve Stevens)

4. Lips Like Sugar (feat. a Flock of Seagulls)

5. Heroes (feat. Tyler Bates)

6. Here I Go Again (feat. Tracii Guns)

7. Jump in My Car (feat. Todd Rundgren)

8. Rhinestone Cowboy (feat. Charlie Daniels)

9. If You Could Read My Mind (feat. Ava Cherry)

10. Sugar, Sugar (feat. Steve Cropper)

11. Mit 66 Jahren (feat. Patrick Moraz) [CD Only]

12. Sweet Caroline (feat. Ministry)

13. That’s Life

Previously discussing his favourite songs with NME, Hasselhoff hailed the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and Neil Diamond as the artists behind some of his favourite tracks.