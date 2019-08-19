'Open Your Eyes' will be released next month

David Hasselhoff has announced details of his next album ‘Open Your Eyes’, revealing that the record features both a cover of Neil Diamond‘s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and his take on David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’.

A recording artist for over 30 years, Hasselhoff will release ‘Open Your Eyes’ (his first LP since 2012’s ‘This Time Around’) on September 27. The record will, according to a press release, “mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of Germany [by bridging] several musical cultures including the UK, Germany, and the US!”

Collaborating this time with the likes of Todd Rundgren, the Stooges’ James Williamson and Marilyn Manson collaborator Tyler Bates, the covers album includes renditions of ‘Heroes’, ‘Sweet Caroline’ (which features the industrial band Ministry) and Echo & The Bunnymen’s ‘Lips Like Sugar’.

You can see the full tracklist for Hasselhoff’s ‘Open Your Eyes’ album below.

1. Open Your Eyes (feat. James Williamson)

2. Head on (feat. Elliot Easton)

3. I Melt with You (feat. Steve Stevens)

4. Lips Like Sugar (feat. a Flock of Seagulls)

5. Heroes (feat. Tyler Bates)

6. Here I Go Again (feat. Tracii Guns)

7. Jump in My Car (feat. Todd Rundgren)

8. Rhinestone Cowboy (feat. Charlie Daniels)

9. If You Could Read My Mind (feat. Ava Cherry)

10. Sugar, Sugar (feat. Steve Cropper)

11. Mit 66 Jahren (feat. Patrick Moraz) [CD Only]

12. Sweet Caroline (feat. Ministry)

13. That’s Life

Previously discussing his favourite songs with NME, Hasselhoff hailed the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and, yes, Neil Diamond as the artists behind some of his favourite tracks.

“I have a voice pretty much like Neil Diamond, it’s the same key,” the actor told NME in 2016. “I do a lot of Neil Diamond songs when I have my concerts.”