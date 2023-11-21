David Letterman explains why he chose The National for his ‘The Late Show’ return

David Letterman has opened up about why he chose The National to perform on his return episode of The Late Show.

While appearing as a special guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Letterman was asked if there were any particular performances that stuck out to him during his time as the late-night talk show host, to which he chose to speak about The National.

“This is the second time in my life that this is happening here and I am thrilled about both occurrences. We were talking about being on the programme and the question came up ‘What about the music?’,” Letterman said.

Advertisement

“And I said ‘What about The National?’, because I had just spent some time with them recently and had been to a show recently and have just kind of fallen in love with their music. It’s tremendous.”

He went on to explain that someone told him they were currently on tour but that they would get in contact with the band. The group decided they would leave the tour to appear on Letterman’s episode of The Late Show.

A similar occurrence happened to Letterman with the Foo Fighters a few years prior. “This happened one other time with the Foo Fighters, so tip of the hat to the Foo Fighters,” he said. “When I came back from surgery, they were on tour somewhere in South America and came way out of their way to come and be on that show. So those two groups, I’ll love them forever.”

The National went on to perform their track ‘Space Invader’ from their album ‘Laughing Track‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME said: “In a statement shared with the record, Berninger says the period “feels like the shedding of a skin” and the band walk into the unknown once again for their next creative cycle: a thrilling new chapter will surely emerge.”

This is not the first time Letterman speaks highly about The National and his love for the band. Earlier this year, Letterman claimed that he wishes he “could be frontman Matt Berninger”.

Advertisement

He made the comments in a new YouTube video in May, sharing his views on the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class with longtime colleagues Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay.