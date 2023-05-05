David Letterman loves The National: “I wish I could be Matt Berninger”

Former late-night host David Letterman has shared his love of The National, and claimed that he wishes he “could be Matt Berninger”.

He made the comments in a new YouTube video this week (May 3), which saw him share his views on the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class with longtime colleagues Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay.

While sharing his thoughts on this year’s inductees — which include George Michael, Rage Against The Machine and Kate Bush — Letterman also expressed his “disappointment” at singer-songwriter Warren Zevon being snubbed.

It was here that the conversation shifted to the former television host’s fondness for Matt Berninger-fronted band, The National. “Oh, I love the National,” he explained, going on to label them as “your saddest friend’s favourite band.”

He also expressed his admiration for one of their songs, which wasn’t featured on their latest LP, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’: “They had this song called ‘Weird Goodbyes,’ which is not on the new album,” he said, going on to recite some of the song’s lyrics. “[Berninger is] singing about the weird goodbyes… ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’

“He is a man who is preoccupied. It’s been a sad parting of the ways [with his] family. ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder’ — that’s preoccupying Matt Berninger…”

He continued, going on the make a sarcastic quip at other lyrics in the track. “Now here comes the punch… ‘I feel like throwing towels into water.’ Woah, Jesus, what a madman! Call the police! The guy’s gonna throw towels into water,” he joked.

“I say that because I love the National, and I wish I could be Matt Berninger because nobody’s cooler than Matt Berninger. They ought to be in the Hall Of Fame.”

The 2023 edition of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place on November 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Following his comments, The National took to social media to share a clip from the video, and thank the host and writer for his support. Check out the update below.

The National released their highly anticipated ninth studio album, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’, last week to a number of positive responses. In a five-star review, NME praised the album as being “their best record in a decade”.

“‘First Two Pages…’ is testament to what makes this band so popular two decades down the line,” it read. “This is The National back from their brink and at their absolute best.”

In other Letterman news, earlier this year, the host labelled Tom Cruise as “a little sensitive” for missing the 2023 Oscars after Top Gun: Maverick was snubbed.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Letterman said that the reasons given for Cruise not attending the ceremony were “nonsense,” and that he should have attended to celebrate “his big jet pack Maverick show”.