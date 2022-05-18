David Letterman races go-karts with Billie Eilish in an upcoming episode of his show

Making its return after two years, an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will see the host race go-karts with Billie Eilish.

Netflix released a clip of Eilish’s episode, wherein both she and Letterman receive instructions regarding proper go-kart conduct. At 75 years old, Letterman quips a concern about not wanting “something to snap”, asking why the pair can’t play mini golf instead. “Because I’m good at this,” Eilish replies.

The track worker warns Letterman that Eilish “crashed into a couple of people” the last time she raced, before warning the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer to “please go easy”.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below.

The fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction arrives on Netflix on May 20. Across its six episodes, Letterman will sit down with various big-name celebrities, among them being Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Will Smith and Cardi B.

A statement about the show provided by Netflix (via Rolling Stone) advised that Smith’s episode was “filmed prior to March 2022”, the month in which the actor notoriously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Eilish, meanwhile, is among several female artists that have signed a letter against the US Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe V. Wade, which protected abortion rights.

Advertisement

She, along with Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion and more than 150 other artists, signed a letter that denounced the Court’s leaked draft option, which considered the overturning of the bill.

On May 13, the signatures appeared in a full-page ad in New York Times. “The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the ad read. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”