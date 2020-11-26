David Lynch to host virtual benefit concert with Elvis Costello, Sting and Kesha

The David Lynch Foundation has announced details of a virtual benefit concert next month, featuring performances from the likes of Elvis Costello, Graham Nash, Sting and Kesha.

The ‘Meditate America’ concert will also see Hugh Jackman interviewing Katy Perry about the realities of meditation and motherhood.

The free event aims to raise support for bringing free Transcendental Meditation to those in need, including healthcare workers, veterans with PTSD and families in vulnerbale communities. It’s set to be hosted by George Stephanopoulos and you can register for free tickets here.

Advertisement

Lynch’s latest drive to promote the benefits of meditation comes after he said that life after the coronavirus outbreak will be “much kinder” and “more spiritual”.

The Twin Peaks director made the comments in the interview with Vice earlier this year, where he also gave an insight into his life during lockdown.

“My routine is pretty much the same now as it was before,” Lynch said. “First, I get up and I get a coffee. Me, I like to get going with the coffee right away. That’s just the way it is with me. You know how in a hospital they put an IV in your arm? I pretty much have a drip going all day long. After that, I meditate and then I go to work.”

Speaking about the ongoing pandemic and the future, Lynch said: “For some reason, we were going down the wrong path and Mother Nature just said, ‘Enough already, we’ve got to stop everything.’ This is going to last long enough to lead to some kind of new way of thinking.

Advertisement

“I think it’s going to be much more spiritual and much kinder and it’s going to bring us all closer together in a really strong and beautiful way. It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world.”

In May, Lynch also launched a new video series which allows fans to view his creative process.