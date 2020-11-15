Davido’s new Nas collaboration came after the pair met in a toilet

Davido has revealed how his new collaboration with Nas originated when the pair met in a toilet.

The song, ‘Birthday Cake’, was released this week (November 13) alongside Davido’s new album ‘A Better Time’.

Speaking to NME in a new interview, Davido revealed that he and rap legend Nas met in a Los Angeles studio bathroom.

Advertisement

“I met Nas in the bathroom. Facts,” he said. “It was in LA. I met him in the bathroom and I just chopped it up. He was in Studio A, I was in Studio B. We just clicked in the bathroom.

“Then I went back into the studio, I was making the song, he came in and I was like: ‘Yo, can I get a verse?’ He said yeah and I was like: ‘Ohhh shit!’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Davido also spoke of his song ‘FEM’ becoming an #ENDSARS anthem in the ongoing fight against police brutality in his native Nigeria.

“I didn’t plan it!” he said. “I dropped the song a month and-a-bit ago, and it’s been crazy to see how it’s grown to be used as a tool.”

Advertisement

Reviewing Davido’s new album ‘A Better Time’, which also features a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, NME wrote: “At a time when feel-good moments are at a premium, ‘A Better Time’ makes a convincing case that the problems of the world really might just melt away – even if only momentarily – though a sense of escapism and the enduring powers of art and pop music. Just put yourself in Davido’s hands.”