Dawsons launches online store and new London music shop at birthplace of NME

Dawsons – a renowned name in the music retail industry since 1898 – has launched a new online store, as well as a new branch on London’s Denmark Street.

The relaunch of the brand comes following an acquisition by Caldecott Music Group’s (CMG) Vista Musical Instruments division earlier this summer, and the new physical store marks the first Dawsons shop to be opened in the UK capital in its century-long history.

The Soho location is renowned as an epicentre of music and creativity in the city and has strong ties to NME – which is also owned by CMG – as it was founded on Denmark Street back in 1952.

In both the online and physical stores, Dawsons will offer a carefully curated selection of musical instruments, gear, vinyl and lifestyle products which are tailored to musicians of all levels. These include the leading brands in the music industry such as Fender, Martin, PRS, Marshall, Orange, Korg, MONO, Gadhouse and more.

“We are extremely proud to share another exciting chapter of the revitalised Dawsons brand with the world,” said Meng Kuok, Group CEO and Founder of Caldecott Music Group. “At Vista Musical Instruments, providing a seamless omni-channel shopping experience is central to our dedication to exceptional customer service. However, the heart of everything we do centres around supporting and being a partner to artists on their journey, [whether their first or fifth guitar], with a promise of much more to unfold in the future.”

Chief Operating & Commercial Officer at NME Networks, Holly Bishop, agreed adding: “NME’s roots on Denmark Street make Dawsons’ arrival an incredibly exciting development, especially given the success of the partnership with Dawsons on the sold-out online drops of NME’s resurgent print edition.”

She added: “Evolving this collaboration will introduce new initiatives designed to connect emerging artists with communities and cultivate artist and fan-driven moments that elevate the music experience.

“NME has never been more committed to championing new music, with the flagship weekly franchise, The Cover, reserved exclusively for new talent, so we are thrilled to partner with Dawsons to unlock exclusive new opportunities that deliver for emerging artists, consumers, and fans.”

With the online store, customers have the opportunity to engage with Dawsons through a Click & Collect service, allowing them to order online and collect purchases from the branch at 23 Denmark Street.

Both the physical and online store launch today (December 8). Visit here to check out the collection available on the latter.

“We are overjoyed with the arrival of Dawsons on the street and it’s made even more special because of their relationship with the NME,” said Richard Metcalfe, Director of Consolidated Developments, of the new launch. “Along with the other great music brands that have come onto Denmark Street recently with more to follow, having Dawsons here further builds on the street’s heritage and ensures it will be a thriving music hub for decades to come.”

Dawsons’ acquisition by VMI back in June marked the brand’s return since it dissolved in late-2022, following struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the acquisition, VMI claimed they wanted to inject new life and innovation into the brand, while still maintaining its iconic heritage, albeit with a modern coat of paint.