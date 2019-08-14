A Day To Remember announce free London show

US rock giants A Day To Remember have announced details of a free London show next week.

The Florida band will return to the capital to play Waterloo’s House of Vans on August 21, only days before the main stage performance at Reading & Leeds festivals.

To be in with a chance of attending, fans can apply for tickets here. They’ll then be available when the ticket link goes live on Friday, August 16 at 5pm BST.

The show comes only weeks after they released ‘Rescue Me’, their first track in three years which sees them joining forces with Marshmello.

As for Reading and Leeds, they’ll play as primary support to Foo Fighters on August 23 and 25 respectively.

Thankfully, it looks like the UK festival weather gods will be smiling down at R+L 2019 – although it’s best to pack a jumper or jacket for the cooler evenings.