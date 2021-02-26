Day6 to make comeback as a full band with new album

Day6 are set to make a comeback as a full group later this year, their label JYP Entertainment has confirmed.

In a statement to XSports News, the agency said that the South Korean rock band are currently working on material for their upcoming album, although did not specify a release window for the new project. “Day6 is preparing a new album. The release schedule will be announced once it is confirmed,” JYP said, as translated by Soompi.

According to industry insiders who spoke to Newsen, Day6’s forthcoming release is currently scheduled for April. If true, the album will mark the band’s first release as a full group since their May 2020 mini-album, ‘The Book Of Us: The Demon’.

Members Jae and Sungin had taken time off from the group following the release of ‘The Demon’ in order to focus on their health and mental well-being. The remaining three members of Day6 – Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon – subsequently formed the sub-unit Even Of Day and released the mini-album ‘The Book Of Us: Gluon’ in August of that year.

Following the news of Day6’s comeback, Jae took to his Twitch to talk about the upcoming release. “Told you guys, we always been working, man. We’re always working on music… I hope that you guys like this one,” he said.

"just saw news of day6 comeback, can't wait for it" jae: i told you guys, we've always been working, man. we're always working… always be working on la musica, you know what i mean? i hope that you guys like this one pic.twitter.com/qpTAD2w3fz — ☼ (@everyy_Day6) February 26, 2021

In 2019, the band kicked off their ‘The Book Of Us’ series with the ‘Gravity’ mini-album. In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly called the project a “glimmering roar” that leaves listeners with “a palpable feeling of hope”.

Their album ‘The Book Of Us: The Demon’ was also named by NME as one of the best Asian albums released in 2020. The list also featured records from acts like Park Hye-Jin, Sunset Rollercoaster and BTS.

Last November, Jae streamed himself playing viral sensation Among Us with American musician mxmtoon, Indonesian pop star Stephanie Poetri and singer-songwriter Keshi. Jae is also known for live-streaming popular games such as Valorant and Rust.