Watch Day6 perform ‘Zombie’, ‘Sweet Chaos’ and more on ‘Killing Voice’

South Korean band Day6 recently appeared on Dingo Music’s Killing Voice, where they performed a medley of fan favourites, from ‘Congratulations’ to ‘Sweet Chaos’ and more.

Day6 were the latest artists to appear on Dingo Music’s popular YouTube series Killing Voice, where musicians perform a mash-ups of their hit tracks. Other acts that have appeared on the series Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO and most recently TWICE.

Their medley lasted for a little over 20 minutes, and featured the band performing a number of their most popular tracks such as ‘Zombie’ and ‘Congratulations’, as well as fan-favourite album cuts ‘Freely’ and ‘Best Part’. The four-piece also took the opportunity to promote their most recent single ‘Welcome To The Show’.

Day6 most recently made their long-awaited comeback with their brand-new album ‘Fourever’, led by ‘Welcome to the Show’. It marked their first music together in nearly three years, since April 2021’s ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy’, with all four members now having completed their mandatory military service.

The group originally debuted with six members, however have carried on with activities as a quartet after keyboardist and vocalist Junhyeok left the band in 2016, and guitarist and vocalist Jae left in 2021. Day6 now comprises Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon.

