Day6 (Even Of Day) tease new song and music video ‘Darling of the Beach’

Day6 (Even Of Day) will be dropping a new summer track and music video, ‘Darling of the Beach’, even though all three members of the Day6 subunit are currently in the military.

On August 22 at midnight KST, Day6 shared a surprise teaser on Twitter, announcing the subunit’s new song as a special “summer present” for fans. Titled ‘Darling of the Beach’, both the track and its music video are due out on August 31 at midnight KST.

As all three members of Day6 (Even Of Day) – Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon – are currently serving their mandatory military terms, it is likely that the trio recorded the song prior to enlisting.

‘Darling of the Beach’ marks the subunit’s release in over a year, since their 2021 sophomore mini-album ‘Right Through Me’. That record, which was led by a single of the same name, was the follow-up to their 2020 debut release ‘The Book of Us: Gluon’.

Prior his enlistment in October 2021, vocalist and bassist Young K made his solo debut with his self-written and composed EP ‘Eternal’, which was led by the single ‘Guard You’. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised its ability to supply “melancholic emotions in small but potent doses”.

Keyboardist and vocalist Wonpil also released his solo studio album ‘Pilmography’ in February 2022, about a month before his own enlistment. Both records had marked each member’s first solo release. Meanwhile, drummer Dowoon enlisted in January 2022.