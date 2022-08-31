Day6 (Even Of Day) drop summery music video for ‘Darling of the Beach’

Day6 (Even Of Day) have dropped a new “summer present” for fans, the song ‘Darling of the Beach’ – even though all three members of the Day6 subunit are currently in the military.

Titled ‘Darling of the Beach’, the track received a light-hearted music video that makes liberal use of greenscreen to give the trio a summer holiday filled with loud shirts, surfboards and musical instruments.

As all three members of Day6 (Even Of Day) – Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon – are currently serving their mandatory military terms, it is likely that the trio recorded the song prior to enlisting.

‘Darling of the Beach’ marks the subunit’s release in over a year, since their 2021 sophomore mini-album ‘Right Through Me’. That record, which was led by a single of the same name, was the follow-up to their 2020 debut release ‘The Book of Us: Gluon’.

Prior his enlistment in October 2021, vocalist and bassist Young K made his solo debut with his self-written and composed EP ‘Eternal’, which was led by the single ‘Guard You’. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised its ability to supply “melancholic emotions in small but potent doses”.

Keyboardist and vocalist Wonpil also released his solo studio album ‘Pilmography’ in February 2022, about a month before his own enlistment. Both records had marked each member’s first solo release. Meanwhile, drummer Dowoon enlisted in January 2022.