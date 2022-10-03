DAY6 (Even Of Day) reunite for a special live performance

Day6 (Even of Day) briefly reunited for a special performance on a recent episode of KBS’ Immortal Songs.

Members Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon took the stage for the variety show’s 74th Armed Forces Day special, which aired on October 1. The trio, dressed in their military uniforms, performed their 2019 hit ‘Time of Our Life’ and their rendition of singer Kim Min-woo’s 1990 single, ‘In the Enlistment Train’.

“Honestly, even to me / This moment right now / Feels like a dream because I’m with you / For this day / I prepared many things,” the trio belted out in their performance for ‘Time of Our Life’.

All three members of Day6 (Even of Day) are currently serving in the military. Young K is with KATUSA (the Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army), while Wonpil is enlisted in the Korean navy. Dowoon, meanwhile, is serving in the military band.

In August, the subunit released ‘Darling of the Beach’—a single that serves as a “summer present” for their fans. The track, likely pre-recorded before the members commenced their military service, marks new music from the subunit in over a year.

Prior to this, Day6 (Even of Day) released their sophomore mini-album, ‘Right Through Me’, in 2021. That record, led by a single of the same name, was the follow-up to their 2020 debut release ‘The Book of Us: Gluon’.