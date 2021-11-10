Day6’s Jae says he would like to collaborate with 88rising’s keshi and NIKI

Day6 guitarist and vocalist Jae has talked about his desire to collaborate with 88rising stars keshi and NIKI.

During a new Instagram live interview with ET Canada, following his recent performance at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival, Day6 member Jae Park discussed his hopes to collaborate with the two stars.

“I would like to have an official collaboration with keshi,” said the Korean-American singer, who releases solo music under the moniker eaJ. “He’s definitely on my list of who I would like to collaborate with just because he’s so artistically, like, he’s just so gifted.”

The K-pop star briefly mentioned his previous “unofficial” work with the Vietnamese-American singer, such as their 2020 single ‘pillows’, and his collaboration with Korean singer-songwriter Seori ‘it just is’ which had featured keshi on the guitar.

Jae also added that he would like to work with Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI. “She’s an absolute beast on the mic, and I feel like she is one of the best vocals of our time right now,” he said. “I think she’s just so talented.”

Last month, Park held a brief Instagram Live broadcast to reassure fans about his well-being. “I don’t know where this all came from. I’m chillin’. Don’t worry about me. I’m not going to do anything crazy,” Jae explained during the broadcast. “Shit happens. It’s fine. It’s just how life goes on.”

Last weekend, the Day6 vocalist performed for the first time at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds 2021 festival at the Rosebowl stadium in Los Angeles. The festival lineup had included several other South Korean musicians such as CL, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN and BIBI.