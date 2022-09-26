All Day6 members renew contracts with JYP Entertainment

All four members of South Korean band Day6 have renewed their contracts with longtime agency JYP Entertainment.

On the morning of September 26, JYP Entertainment told Sports DongAh that all four members of the act — Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon — had renewed their exclusive contracts with the agency.

“We plan to continue our meaningful journey together based on the foundation of deep trust between Day6, a group with a signature sound, and JYP Entertainment, which has a lot of experience in band management,” said the agency, as translated by Soompi.

It later added: “We will become a dependable pillar for Day6’s future, and we will be unsparing in our strategic support so that Day6 can fly even higher in the future.”

The news comes just weeks after the band marked their seventh anniversary since their debut in September 2015. Although Day6 are currently inactive with members Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon serving their respective compulsive military terms, Sungjin had held a face-to-face fan event commemorating the occasion. It also marked the leader’s first public event since his military discharge.

Last month, Day6 subunit Day6 (Even Of Day), formed by the three members currently serving in the military, released a special summer track titled ‘Darling of the Beach’ as a gift to fans.

Though the song and its accompanying video were likely recorded in advance, the release had marked the subunit’s first music in over a year, following their 2021 sophomore mini-album ‘Right Through Me’.

Back in January, JYP Entertainment announced the departure of singer and guitarist Jae — who also releases music under the solo moniker eaJ — from both the band and the agency after their contract was mutually terminated.

“Although our relationship with Jae has come to an end, JYP Entertainment will also cheer on Jae’s future activities with his new start,” the agency said at the time.