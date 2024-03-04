Day6 tease new album ‘Fourever’, their first release in three years

South Korean band Day6 are set to release ‘Fourever’, their first album as a full group in almost three years, later this month.

Day6 announced their highly anticipated comeback earlier today (March 4) at midnight KST through X (formerly known as Twitter). The band revealed the title and format of the comeback, which will be a mini-album titled ‘Fourever’. The project’s name also appears to be a nod to the band’s current number of members.

The announcement also came with a short trailer film, featuring old footage from the band’s past live shows, backtracked by an instrumental that is presumably lifted from the upcoming record. While other details like a tracklist and title track have yet to be announced, ‘Fourever’ is due out March 18 at 6pm KST.

Most notably, the upcoming release of ‘Fourever’ will mark Day6’s first album as a full group in nearly three years, now that all four members have completed their mandatory military service. Their last music together was April 2021’s ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy’, the fourth in the band’s ‘The Book Of Us’ series of albums.

The group debuted with six members, however have carried on with activities as a quartet after keyboardist and vocalist Junhyeok left the band in 2016 – just a year after their debut – and guitarist and vocalist Jae left in 2021. Day6 now comprises Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon.

In other K-pop news, boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) also announced that they would be releasing a new mini-album titled ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ in April. It will mark the quintet’s first music of 2024, with their last having been released in October 2023, led by title track ‘Chasing That Feeling’.