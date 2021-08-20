Day6’s Young K unveils first teaser for upcoming solo album ‘Eternal’

Day6 vocalist and bassist Young K has dropped the first teaser for his upcoming debut solo record.

On August 20 at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment announced via Day6’s social media accounts that singer will be making his solo debut with a mini-album next month. Titled ‘Eternal’, the record is slated to release on September 6 at 6pm KST.

The minimalistic black and grey teaser shows a microphone and an empty chair, alongside details of the mini-album’s release. Notably, it also features a new logo with the letters “YK”, which stand for Young K’s initials.

On August 16, JYP Entertainment confirmed that the Day6 member would be making his solo debut shortly after South Korean news outlets reported that he was set to release an album in September. That same day, Young K also shared news of his upcoming military enlistment through a live broadcast. He is set to enlist later this October.

“I’m working hard to prepare as fast as possible in order to show fans as much as I can before I go,” he told fans, per Soompi’s translation. “Let’s laugh and smile as much as we can. I wanted to show a good side of myself in order to make a lot of people happy.” This broadcast was also where he first revealed that his record would be titled ‘Eternal’.

Young K is the second Day6 member to enlist after leader and vocalist Sungjin, who enlisted in March this year. Sungjin made his enlistment announcement via a live broadcast while en route to the military training centre where he was to begin his service the same day, taking fans by surprise.