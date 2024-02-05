Dead & Company add more dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency

Dead & Company have added six more dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency later this year.

The band – Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane – announced the run of shows for spring 2024 earlier this week after teasing it with a video of Grateful Dead’s ‘Steal Your Face’ logo being projected onto the outer sphere of the cutting edge new arena.

“In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” the video’s text read. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

Advertisement

Now, thanks to demand, the residency has already been extended. Dead & Company will now be performing three shows a week at the arena from May 16 to July 13.

Fans can register for a ticket pre-sale on the Dead & Company website, with those tickets going on sale today (February 5) at 10am local time. The general sale will begin on February 9.

When the residency was announced, Kreutzman wrote: “Historically, it was always a psychedelic circus when the Grateful Dead pulled into Las Vegas. There’s a pulsing beneath those neon lights that Mickey and I tapped into while Jerry led us on a wild carpet ride over the Aladdin Theater in the 1980s and down into the bowl of the Sam Boyd Stadium for 14 memorable nights in the 1990s.

“The Grateful Dead were always about transformative experiences and so now, as our legacy evolves and as we continue to shape-shift into several different forms at once, it’s great that that part of the tradition continues, with Dead & Company taking up residence in a transformative venue. To all those who make it there, have a blast, my friends.”

The news follows recent reports that the American rock band would be following residencies from U2 and Phish at the $2billion venue.

Advertisement

In 2022, the band suggested that their “final tour” in 2023 could be their last time performing live together.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” Mayer said in a statement. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”