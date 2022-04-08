Dead & Company share dates for 2022 US summer tour

Dead & Company have shared dates for an upcoming US summer tour. You can purchase tickets here.

The jam band – composed of surviving Grateful Dead members alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge – are set to play Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on June 11 before stopping in Boulder, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The band also plans to play two dates in New York City to close out the tour on July 15 and 16. See a full list of stops below.

This latest tour announcement comes after multiple postponements from the band. Earlier this year, they were forced to cancel their destination festival, Playing In The Sand, less than 24 hours before gates were set to open. The news of the destination show cancellation came at the heels of John Mayer testing positive for COVID, and pulling out of the event.

Dead & Company Summer Tour

JUNE

11 Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

14 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

17 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

18 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

21 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

25 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

28 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

29 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

JULY

1 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

5 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre

6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

15 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

16 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

Meanwhile, Mayer announced last month that he was leaving Columbia Records after 21 years, adding that he’s looking forward to exploring “new avenues of making music”. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on March 4 to share the news with his fans.

“After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement with Columbia Records,” he began.

“Hard as it is to say goodbye, I’m excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of [sic] my own and with other artists.”

“I love music more than ever, and I believe some of my best work still lies ahead,” he continued, before signing off: “With gratitude and enthusiasm, John.”

His final album on Columbia was last year’s ‘Sob Rock’. In a four-star review of Mayer’s eighth LP, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote: “Mayer’s willingness to poke fun at himself lends itself perfectly to the satirical foundation of ‘Sob Rock’. It is by all means a stimulating body of work with ample substance, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously.