Deadmau5 announces new Cube V3 UK headline show

Deadmau5 has announced a new UK show set to take place this summer.

The producer and DJ will return to the country in June, bringing his big mouse head to the capital.

Deadmau5’s Cube V3 show will call at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 26. The night promises to be more than your usual performance by the producer, featuring a display of lights, sounds and graphics running on code written by Deadmau5 himself.

Advertisement

A video posted on Deadmau5’s Twitter page gives fans a preview of what to expect from the show – watch it below now. Tickets for the gig will go on sale at 10am on Friday (March 13).

uk horde, we're heading to London this june! tickets available from 10am on friday, let’s gooooo! https://t.co/Y72mCB56I0 pic.twitter.com/kfkFYfXnjA — Goat lord (@deadmau5) March 9, 2020



It’s only the second UK date the DJ, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, has confirmed for 2020 so far. He is also scheduled to make an appearance at this year’s Creamfields festival in August.

His last studio album ‘W:/2016Album/’ was released in 2016, while he worked on an orchestral compilation ‘Where’s The Drop?’ In 2018 and created the score for the Netflix film Polar in 2019. Since the release of ‘W:/2016Album/’, he has also put out three EPs in the ‘Mau5ville’ series.

Last year, Deadmau5 criticised the video game streaming platform Twitch for “double standards” after receiving a ban for homophobic language. He called a player who called him while playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds a f****t. His account was flagged for hate speech and he was consequently suspended from the site.