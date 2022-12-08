Deadmau5 claims wearing his mouse helmet has caused a “spinal injury”

Deadmau5 has jokingly said that his iconic mouse helmet may have caused a spinal injury.

The DJ and producer first started using what is known as the mau5head in 2008 during his set at Nova Scotia.

Yesterday (December 7), he shared an x-ray image of his spine on Instagram captioning the post: “’Wear a mouse head’ they said. ‘It’ll be fun!’ They said.”

Advertisement

But the DJ, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, later clarified his injury in another post saying: “My neck is messed up from probably sleeping like an idiot, or slouching behind a computer. I doubt wearing a mouse head has much to do with it. I just posted a lolsy quote with it. My neck is fine ish, I just need to straighten my shit up. it’s all good. Just sore.”

Deadmau5 recently performed at Creamfields South alongside headliners David Guetta and Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, CamelPhat, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones and Charlotte De Witte.

Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia have since announced they will be headlining Creamfields North for its 2023 edition.

The full line-up for 2023 Creamfields North is yet to be announced but the event is scheduled to take place in Daresbury, Cheshire between 24-27 August next year.

Tickets are already completely sold out, making it the fastest-selling Creamfields on record.

Advertisement

Creamfields South is also set to return to Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex next year from May 26 to May 28.

The line-up for next year’s event is set to be announced in the coming months and you can purchase tickets for the festival here.