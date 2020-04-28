Deadmau5 reschedules upcoming Cube V3 live shows

Deadmau5 has rescheduled his upcoming UK and Ireland live shows amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis – check out the new dates below.

The producer and DJ – real name is Joel Zimmerman – was due to bring his Cube V3 headline performances to London and Cork this summer, with stop-offs at Cork’s Live at the Marquee series (June 19) and O2 Academy Brixton (June 26).

Earlier today (April 28), it was confirmed that the shows have been pushed back to next year as COVID-19 continues to disrupt live events worldwide.

Deadmau5 will now play in London on June 10, 2021, before he visits Cork the following week (June 18). Previously purchased tickets remain valid for next year’s dates.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the @deadmau5 show on Friday June 26 2020 is postponed and will now take place on Thursday June 10 2021.

All tickets remain valid and new tickets are availablehttps://t.co/0g8llifbx2 pic.twitter.com/FS8T6Oy1K8 — MyTicket (@MyTicketUK) April 28, 2020

🎧 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 🎧@deadmau5 Live at The Marquee, Cork 🎪

has been rescheduled to Friday 18th June 2021 🎟 Tickets for 19th June 2020 remain valid for new date.#LATM21 pic.twitter.com/4RD90Mj6J6 — LATMofficial (@LATMofficial) April 28, 2020

Deadmau5 is also scheduled to make an appearance at Creamfields festival in August, which has not been cancelled at the time of writing. As it stands, this year’s edition will take place between August 27-30.

The planned Cube V3 events promised to be an extraordinary performance by the producer – featuring a display of lights, sounds and graphics running on code written by Deadmau5 himself.

Fans were given a glimpse at what to expect from the concerts upon the tour’s initial announcement last month.

Deadmau5’s last studio album ‘W:/2016Album/’ arrived back in 2016. He worked on an orchestral compilation ‘Where’s The Drop?’ in 2018 and created the score for the Netflix film Polar the following year.

Since the release of ‘W:/2016Album/’, he has also put out three EPs in the ‘Mau5ville’ series.