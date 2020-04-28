News Music News

Deadmau5 reschedules upcoming Cube V3 live shows

He was due to play in London and Cork this summer

Tom Skinner
Deadmau5 has rescheduled his upcoming UK and Ireland live shows amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis – check out the new dates below.

The producer and DJ – real name is Joel Zimmerman – was due to bring his Cube V3 headline performances to London and Cork this summer, with stop-offs at Cork’s Live at the Marquee series (June 19) and O2 Academy Brixton (June 26).

Earlier today (April 28), it was confirmed that the shows have been pushed back to next year as COVID-19 continues to disrupt live events worldwide.

Deadmau5 will now play in London on June 10, 2021, before he visits Cork the following week (June 18). Previously purchased tickets remain valid for next year’s dates.

Deadmau5 is also scheduled to make an appearance at Creamfields festival in August, which has not been cancelled at the time of writing. As it stands, this year’s edition will take place between August 27-30.

The planned Cube V3 events promised to be an extraordinary performance by the producer – featuring a display of lights, sounds and graphics running on code written by Deadmau5 himself.

Fans were given a glimpse at what to expect from the concerts upon the tour’s initial announcement last month.

Deadmau5’s last studio album ‘W:/2016Album/’ arrived back in 2016. He worked on an orchestral compilation ‘Where’s The Drop?’ in 2018 and created the score for the Netflix film Polar the following year.

Since the release of ‘W:/2016Album/’, he has also put out three EPs in the ‘Mau5ville’ series.

 

