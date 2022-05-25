Deaf Havana announce ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ UK headline tour

Deaf Havana have announced a UK headline tour supporting their upcoming sixth studio album ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ this November.

The band kick off the tour at Cardiff’s Tramshed on November 8, and will play dates in Nottingham, Manchester and at London’s Roundhouse before wrapping up the tour in Glasgow on November 14.

Fans who purchase a copy of ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ via Deaf Havana’s webstore when the album comes out on July 15 and fans who pre-ordered the album will be eligible to purchase tickets for the tour on May 26 – 24 hours before general tickets go on sale. Find more ticketing info here.

The sibling duo first announced ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ on January 21 with the release of the record’s first single ‘Going Clear’. The deeply personal song deals with themes of substance abuse and sobriety, which frontman James Veck-Gilodi had been struggling with for years.

The album is also their first since bassist Lee Wilson and drummer Tom Ogden left the band last year, with the Veck-Gildodi brothers writing: “Early last year we were all ready to head our separate ways and call it quits.”

“We’d had an incredible journey but like all the best journeys it felt like it was time for it to end. Then the pandemic hit and we had no choice but to stop.”

“We would like to thank our brothers and day one bandmates, Tom and Lee for slogging it out with us up until this point. We wish them and their families all the best and every success for the future.”

‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ will also include the already released singles ‘On The Wire’ and ‘Kids’.

Deaf Havana’s ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 8 – Tramshed, Cardiff

Thursday 10 – Rock City, Nottingham

Friday 11 – The Manchester Academy, Manchester

Saturday 12 – Roundhouse, London

Monday 14 – SWG3, Glasgow