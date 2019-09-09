Deaf Havana to play two sets at “very special” Alexandra Palace show

The newly announced show is part of their last tour promoting 'Rituals'

Deaf Havana have added a London date to their autumn UK tour with a special show at Alexandra Palace.

The alt-rockers will perform at the iconic London venue on November 8. One pound from every ticket will go to the charity War Child and fans are to be treated to “a very special evening” with the group “performing two sets.”

Tickets for the Alexandra Palace go on sale at 10am this Friday (September 13). Fans can already buy tickets to the band’s tour shows in Brighton, Oxford, Wolverhampton, Bournemouth, Northampton and Leeds between November 6 and November 13.

The four-piece previously announced that the shows will mark an end to the touring cycle for their 2018 album ‘Rituals’.

Deaf Havana tour dates:

NOVEMBER

6 – Brighton, Brighton Concorde 2

7 – Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

8 – London, Alexandra Palace

9 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

11 –Bournemouth, Old Fire Station Bournemouth

12 – Northampton, Roadmender

13 – Leeds, Leeds University Stylus

NME’s Tom Connick wrote of Deaf Havana’s last album: “Through all those costume changes and sonic shifts, Deaf Havana’s dedication to Veck-Gilodi’s warts n’ all songwriting has always been their strongest asset.

“‘Rituals’ sees more of that polished away than ever before. While The 1975 don’t own radio-rock just yet, ‘Rituals’ feels a little too much like Deaf Havana have lost sight of their own signature, while hammering at the heels of Healy’s.”