Deaf mothers win legal case against Little Mix concert promoters

The women had requested a British Sign Language interpreter so they could also enjoy the music. LHG Live offered carer tickets and said they could bring their own interpreter.

But Ms Reynolds instructed lawyers to apply for a court injunction to force the promoter to provide a BSL interpreter.

Whilst an interpreter was provided for the Little Mix show, she was not present for the warm up acts.

Ms Reynolds told the BBC in 2018 that she “felt that we were really part of the Little Mix experience,” but that the group “missed out” on the first two acts.