Listen to Deafheaven’s dreamy new single ‘In Blur’

Deafheaven have shared a new track called ‘In Blur’ – you can listen to it below.

READ MORE: NME meets Deafheaven

The song will appear on the San Francisco band’s fifth album ‘Infinite Granite’, which is set to arrive on August 20 via Sargent House. It follows on from 2018’s ‘Ordinary Corrupt Human Love’.

Opening with dreamy guitars and washed-out vocals, the new song’s opening verse contains the lyrics: “In blur, father/ Glanced over stirred/ Imagined you laughing/ Muddied feet dancing/ What is this aching prism?/ This prison wincing/ Receiving sudden swaths of dogma“.

Advertisement

‘In Blur’ arrives today (August 4) with an atmospheric, VHS-style accompanying official video, directed/edited by John Bradburn. Tune in here:

‘Infinite Granite’ was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (who has previously worked with the likes of Wolf Alice and Paramore) and engineered by both Darrell Thorp and regular Deafheaven producer Jack Shirley.

The collection features nine tracks including previous singles ‘Great Mass of Color’ and ‘The Gnashing’ – you can see the full tracklist below.

Shellstar In Blur Great Mass of Color Neptune Raining Diamonds Lament for Wasps Villain The Gnashing Other Language Mombasa

Deafheaven released the live album ‛10 Years Gone’ back in December, with the band explaining that they had intended to tour North America last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first Bandcamp demo.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t fulfil that tour because of fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic,” frontman George Clarke explained. “To rebound from the financial and morale hit, we put together an album of the set we intended to perform.”