Deal Wiv It: Slowthai and Mura Masa to perform at the NME Awards 2020

With the NME Awards 2020 one week away, we are thrilled to announce that the ceremony will be opened with a raucous performance from Slowthai and Mura Masa.

Mura Masa recently received a full five stars from NME for his brilliant second album ‘R.Y.C.‘, while Slowthai’s brilliant debut ‘Nothing Great About Britain‘ ranked in the top five of our best albums of 2019. Their collaborative track ‘Deal Wiv It’ was also named as our best song of the year. The full list of nominations sees Slowthai receiving four nods, while the duo have been nominated together for Best Collaboration.

Now, along with the announcement that Robyn will be winning Songwriter Of The Decade, we can confirm that Slowthai and Mura Masa will be opening the show, joining recently announced performers AJ Tracey, alongside Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.

“I’m coming to win all the awards (including Godlike Genius) and if there’s one I don’t win then I’ll take it from them anyway,” Slowthai told NME. “Me and Mura Masa are excited to headline the awards and play our unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song yet still number-one-multi-platinum single ‘Deal Wiv It’. All those that perform after us are simply the dessert… the digestif… the followers… the laggards. Except IDLES, if my brothers are playing then it’s a co-headline. If they’re not playing, why not?! Brixton is mine. As you were.”

Mura Masa added: “Any opportunity to play with Ty is a dream. You never know what’s going to happen and i think this will be especially unpredictable”.

It was recently announced that Courtney Love will receive this year’s Icon Award, while Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis will be crowned Godlike Genius. We have also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will be co-hosting on the night.

The NME Awards takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12. Visit here for tickets and more information.