Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots arrested over DUI and domestic violence claims

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has been arrested over domestic violence and driving under the influence claims.

According to a report by TMZ, the rock guitarist was arrested for DUI last month when his wife, Jenn, called the police to inform them that the musician had left the house while intoxicated. Following the call, the local police located DeLeo and arrested him.

While he was still in police custody, Jenn reportedly called the police again and claimed that the two had gotten into a physical altercation shortly before he left the house and got into his car. Following the claims, the police then booked the musician on felony domestic violence charges.

He was also served an emergency protection order to stay away from his wife (via Daily Mail), and Jenn has since filed for a divorce.

In a statement to TMZ, regarding the latest incidents, Dean stated, “I look forward to having my voice heard at the appropriate time and place to address these allegations.”

As reported by outlets including Consequence, this isn’t the first time that the two have filed for divorce in recent years. Back in 2018, Jenn again filed for divorce, however, the couple later reconciled and resumed their marriage.

Dean DeLeo is the founding member of the rock group Stone Temple Pilots, who formed in 1989 with fellow members including his brother Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz, and frontman Scott Weiland, who died in 2015.

More recently, the band wrapped up all of their tour dates for 2023, but have a couple of live shows planned for 2024, including a slot at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida on May 11, and at the Kansas Dam Jam Music Festival on July 20.