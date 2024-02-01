Deap Vally announce farewell UK and European tour

Deap Vally have announced a farewell UK and European tour for 2024 – check out all the details below.

The Los Angeles-based rock duo will perform a series of final concerts in the US, UK and Europe this year, where they will play debut album ‘Sistrionix’ in full.

The news comes after the band announced their split and a US farewell tour in September, sharing in a statement that recording and touring was no longer “compatible with our current lives”.

Advertisement

The pair’s European stint will begin at Lisboa Au Vivo in Lisbon on May 20, followed by dates in Madrid, Paris, Barcelona and more. They’ll then kick off the UK leg at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on June 3, before continuing on to shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London and more.

Tickets will be on general sale Monday, February 5 at 9am GMT. Alternatively, a pre-sale also goes live on Friday (February 2). You can purchase tickets here.

The tour announcements come alongside the news Deap Vally’s re-recorded debut album ‘Sistrionix 2.0’ – a re-visited and re-recorded version of their breakthrough 2013 LP with demos, previously unreleased covers, rarities and more – which is out now.

Speaking of new track ‘Ain’t Fair (Deap Vally’s Version)’ from the album, Lindsey Troy said in a press statement: ‘Ain’t Fair’ is such a tune. It’s a groover and a banger. Some of my favourite Deap Vally lyrics. This song is one of the most underrated Deap Vally songs of all time. Somehow it got lost as a B side and we’re so happy it’s finally gonna see the light of day.”

Troy added: ‘SISTRIONIX is just classic Deap Vally. It’s so pure and raw. It really encapsulates an era — an era of dank, yeasty backstage rooms across the UK, of the endorphin rush of that first wave of success, of youthful drunken, wild nights, of the worldly adventures and the newness of it all.’

Deap Vally’s UK and European tour dates for 2024 are:

Advertisement

MAY

20 – LISBON, LAV, Lisboa Au Vivo

21 – MADRID, La Boite

22 – BARCELONA, Razzmatazz 2

24 – PARIS, La Maroquinerie

26 – COLOGNE, Blue Shel

28 – STOCKHOLM, Bar Brooklyn (Debaser)

29 – COPENHAGEN, Hotel Cecil

30 – BERLIN, Cassiopeia

31 – SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, De Casino

JUNE

1 – AMSTERDAM, Bitterzoet

3 – BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

4 – NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms

5 – MANCHESTER, Deaf Institute

6 – GLASGOW, King Tut’s

8 – LONDON, EartH

9 – BRISTOL, Thekla

In a previous press statement, Julie Edwards said: “We’re just going to go to play as many places as we can and say farewell to everyone. Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we’re all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we’ve shared together along the way.”

Reviewing ‘Sistrionix‘ upon its release, NME said the album possessed “wicked humour, righteous anger and massive riffs”, adding: “The LA power duo aren’t afraid to speak their minds.”