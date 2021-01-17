Deap Vally announce new ‘Digital Dream’ EP with jennylee collaboration

Deap Vally have announced a new collaborative EP – get all the details on ‘Digital Dream’ below.

The EP, out on February 26 via Cooking Vinyl, features collaborations with Peaches, KT Tunstall, The Kills‘ Jamie Hince and Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg (aka jennylee), who features on the EP’s first preview, ‘Look Away’.

‘Digital Dream’ follows Deap Vally’s last full-length album, 2016’s ‘Femejism’, and their 2019 collaborative record with The Flaming Lips, under the name Deap Lips.

Advertisement

A synopsis of ‘Look Away’ describes how the collaboration between Deap Vally and jennylee came together. “Julie [Edwards, drummer] has known jennylee since the early 2000s, when they met through friends at the Mustard Seed Cafe in Los Feliz, before either woman even played an instrument.

“Years later, Lindsey and jennylee bonded over a bonfire at a birthday celebration at Brody Dalle and Josh Homme’s house.”

See the tracklisting for the new EP, which is the first of a number of Deap Vally projects to arrive in 2021, below.

01 Look Away (with jennylee (Warpaint))

02 Digital Dream (with Soko, Zach Dawes (Mini Mansions))

03 High Horse (with Katie Tunstall & Peaches)

04 Shock Easy (with Jamie Hince (The Kills))

Advertisement

jennylee, meanwhile, recently shared a cover of Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’ on streaming services.

The track originally appeared on a Record Store Day 7″ alongside a Fugazi cover of ‘I’m So Tired’. “It was fun to try and capture my own innocence with this song and make it relatable to life experiences I have had.. Love, loss, being in the moment .. and accepting what is..” she wrote of the cover.