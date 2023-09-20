Deap Vally announce split and farewell tour

Deap Vally have announced details of live shows and a re-recorded version of their debut album – their final ventures before they call it quits.

The band announced the split alongside news of their upcoming album ‘Sistrionix 2.0’ – a re-visited and re-recorded version of their breakthrough LP, which was first released in 2013.

They also shared a number of forthcoming tour dates, which will mark their final run of shows before they bring the outfit to an end, a decade after they first formed.

The re-recorded version of ‘Sistrionix’ – titled ‘Sistrionix 2.0’ – is introduced by the first single, ‘Baby I Call Hell (Deap Vally’s Version)’. Discussing why this was the track that the duo wanted to revisit first, Lindsey Troy said: “‘Baby I Call Hell’ is quintessential Deap Vally. It was the first song we ever wrote as a band, so it’s very meaningful to our story.

“Re-recording that song was a lot of fun, but also a lot of pressure because we wanted to make sure the recording captured the magic of the song again.”

The re-recorded version of their debut album will be their final project and is set for release in Spring of 2024. Visit here to pre-order the record.

To commemorate both the 10th anniversary of the release and the forthcoming new version, Deap Vally have also shared details of a series of final concert appearances, which will see them play ‘Sistrionix’ in its entirety.

The dates will kick off in the US later this year and will continue until early 2024. The dates start in Troy’s San Francisco hometown on November 11 at the Casbah, before moving across the remainder of the West Coast and later venturing onto the east side of the country.

Tickets for all upcoming North American tour dates can be found here, and the band assure fans that more dates will be revealed soon – including some UK shows.

“‘Sistrionix’ is just classic Deap Vally. It’s so pure and raw. It really encapsulates an era — an era of dank, yeasty backstage rooms across the UK, of the endorphin rush of that first wave of success, of youthful drunken, wild nights, of the worldly adventures and the newness of it all,” Troy said, explaining why the duo chose to perform the debut album in full at the upcoming shows.

Bandmate Julie Edwards agreed, adding: “We’re just going to go to play as many places as we can and say farewell to everyone. Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we’re all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we’ve shared together along the way.”

The duo also revealed details on the reasons behind their split – confirming that extraneous factors have left them struggling to fit recording and touring into their current lifestyles.

“That model isn’t compatible with our current lives,” Troy notes, while Edwards added: “We found we just can’t function as a traditional band anymore… It’s time for both of us to explore motherhood and other avenues of our lives properly, rather than squeezing them into our artist’s hustle.”

“We need to find the balance where we can focus on the fun stuff, but have the freedom to make the music we love,” Troy concluded. “We just felt it would be fitting to go out with a bang, not a whimper. I felt marking this occasion should be a cathartic process: healing deep wounds, reconnecting with old friends and collaborators – and falling in love with Deap Vally all over again.”

The re-visited version of the debut album follows on from the duo’s ‘American Cockroach’ EP, which was announced in 2021.

The release was announced with the lead single ‘Give Me A Sign’, and the EP also featured collaborations with members of Savages and Eagles of Death Metal.