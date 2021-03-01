Deap Vally team up with Warpaint’s jennylee for dreamy new single ‘Look Away’

Deap Vally have shared visuals for their new single ‘Look Away’, which features contributions from jennylee of Warpaint.

The dreamy track is the lead single from new EP ‘Digital Dream’ by the Los Angeles-based duo, which also features collaborations with Peaches, KT Tunstall, Jamie Hince of The Kills, and Soko.

The video, which you can watch below, captures the first time Deap Valley’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards met up in person following the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

It was directed by Tristan Scott-Behrends, and also features self-filmed footage from jennylee.

“My hope was that the video would capture the breezy essence of summer in Los Angeles that is depicted in the lyrics of the song,” said Troy of the visuals.

“Tristan’s vision exceeded my expectations. ‘Look Away’ takes us into a surreal dreamworld. This song is so special to me, and the video is everything I’d hoped for and more. It’s a miracle that we pulled this off during Covid.”

The director said: “In a time where we are all picturing ourselves in other places, the lyrics of the song really resonated with me. Had we made this a year prior, I imagine the video would have had Lindsey, Julie and jennylee in it together, but in order to make this safely we leaned into what we were presented with.”