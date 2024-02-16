Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service add UK and European dates to 20th-anniversary joint tour

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service have extended their previously announced 20th-anniversary tour – adding new shows in the UK and Europe to the bill.

The extension comes in response to a huge demand from fans, following both bands embarking on their joint 2023 tour.

Like with the previous performances, the new dates will see Ben Gibbard – the co-founder of both bands – continue to pull double duty at the live shows, performing ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’ in full alongside his respective bandmates.

It comes as both albums have hit their 20-year milestone – with The Postal Service’s RIAA Platinum-certified ‘Give Up’ arriving in February 2003, and Death Cab for Cutie’s fourth studio LP ‘Transatlanticism’ being released just eight months later.

Today (February 16), three new shows have been added to the 2024 schedule, including a new date at the OVO Arena in Glasgow on August 23, and a show at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff the following night (24).

The two new shows come ahead of the bands’ co-headline slots in London on August 25, when they take to the stage at Victoria Park for this year’s instalment of All Points East.

The final of the new dates includes a slot at Poble Espanyol in Barcelona on August 27. This comes ahead of the bands’ previously announced appearances at MEO Kalorama Festival in Lisbon between August 29 and 31.

Tickets for all new headline dates go on general sale at 9am GMT next Friday (February 23). Visit here to buy yours.

As well as festival appearances at All Points East and MEO Kalorama, The Postal Service are set to appear as a headliner at Kilby Block Party 2024, alongside LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend and Joanna Newsom.

Last month, both of Gibbard’s bands were announced as performers for this year’s edition of Just Like Heaven too, appearing alongside Phoenix.

Other headline dates for 2024 include a string of US tour dates, which kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. Visit here for tickets to the US shows.