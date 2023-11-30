Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service tease London show as they announce 2024 co-headline tour

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service have announced their 2024 co-headline tour and teased their return to the UK.

Frontman Ben Gibbard (who plays in both bands) will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service’s debut album ‘Give Up’ and Death Cab for Cutie’s fourth record ‘Transatlanticism’. Each band will play the 2003 albums in full.

After a string of shows in September and October, Gibbard announced today (November 30) a string of extra US tour dates, and revealed an extra London show. The venue and date is currently unknown.

Chicago-based rock quartet Slow Pulp will be hitting the road with the bands and will be serving as opening support.

Tickets for the US shows will be available in December; presale starts December 6 at 10am local. General tickets will go on sale December 8 at 10am for all dates except Salt Lake City and London. You can get yours here.

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service will play:

April 2024

23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh*

29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center*

May 2024

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center*

3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena*

4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre*

7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA*

12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena*

14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

??? – London, UK – Venue TBA

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard has said previously. “The Postal Service record came out; ‘Transatlanticism’ came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

The Postal Service, which consists of Gibbard, producer Jimmy Tamborello and vocalist Jenny Lewis, released their debut and only album ‘Give Up’ in 2003. Gibbard has previously downplayed the possibility of the trio reuniting to make new music: “I love Jimmy and Jenny so much, but the dream or idea of doing more music kind of died when we attempted to make the second record in 2004 and 2005,” he told NME at the time.

Meeanwhile, Death Cab For Cutie released their newest album ‘Asphalt Meadows‘ last year.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME called ‘Asphalt Meadows’ “as assured and stately as you’d expect and hope for from indie veterans now 10 albums and 25 years into their career, but this beaut is as consistent and satisfying as their early-mid ‘00s career peak. Here are a band still very much in love with what they do.”

Earlier this year, Gibbard spoke to NME about the 20th anniversaries of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’, and the upcoming tour. “Reflecting on who you were 20 years ago is necessary to understanding who you are today,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. There are no skeletons in those records that I can’t face head-on.”

He also spoke about being ahead of the curve making 80s synth-pop music: “By the late ‘90s, electronic music had become a thing for connoisseurs – it had become very clinical and process-oriented,” he argued. “There weren’t a lot of synth-pop bands around, and certainly no one that was melding emotional American indie rock stylings with beats.

“It wasn’t a conscious reaction, but looking back on that climate and what was coming out at the time, there wasn’t anything like it. I’m hearing a lot of bands today that sound like they came out of a time machine from 1994, and if you’re 20-years-old today then you probably don’t know that. In 2003, people probably weren’t aware of a lot of the reference points, so it would have felt really new and fresh to them.”