Death Cab For Cutie announce 2023 UK and European tour dates

Death Cab For Cutie have announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2023. See the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here.

The band will hit the road for a series of shows which kick off on March 1 in Milan before the tour reaches the UK at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18. It will wrap up with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29, their first at the legendary venue.

Fans who pre-order the band’s forthcoming album ‘Asphalt Meadows’, which is out on September 16 via Atlantic, can gain access to a pre-sale at 9am next Wednesday (September 7) before tickets go on general sale at 9am next Friday (September 9).

Tickets for the tour can be purchased here and you can pre-order their album here.

Death Cab are currently in the middle of a North American tour which will run until October. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

The band recently shared ‘Foxglove Through The Clearcut’, the third single to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming album following ‘Roman Candles’ and ‘Here To Forever’.

“‘Foxglove’ is by far the most personal song on the record,” frontman Ben Gibbard recently said of the single in a statement. “While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realised I was both the protagonist and the narrator.”

During an interview with NME last March, Gibbard also discussed how the songs on the forthcoming album were written at a time of reflection on his own life and mortality amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is a theme of the loss of time and the finite amount of it that we all have.This last year of our lives has put a fine point on the fact that we are all mortal and only here for a brief period of time. It goes by quicker than you think.”

He added: “Love and death are always big things for me, but there’s a new component about how quickly time moves and how impermanent our existence here truly is.”

Death Cab For Cutie will play:

JUNE 2023

1 – Fabrique, Milan

2 – X-Tra, Zurich

5 – Den Grå Hal, Copenhagen

6 – Filadelfia, Stockholm

7 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

9 – Columbiahalle, Berlin

10 – 13, Tilburg

11 – Paridiso, Amsterdam

12 – E-Werk, Cologne

14 – De Roma, Antwerp

15 – Atelier, Luxembourg

16 – Salle Pleyel, Paris

18 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – Bord Gais Theatre, Dublin

21 – 02 Institute, Birmingham

22 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

25 – Apollo, Manchester

27 – Dome, Brighton

29 – Royal Albert Hall, London