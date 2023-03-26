Death Cab For Cutie give update on remaining UK tour dates after illness cancellations

Death Cab For Cutie are set to resume their UK tour after cancelling a series of dates due to illness.

Earlier this week, the band’s gigs in Edinburgh and Glasgow were called off due to frontman Ben Gibbard catching a cold that affected his vocal cords. Then, Death Cab For Cutie confirmed that the show that was meant to be taking place in Manchester last night (March 25) will no longer be happening.

But the band have now taken to Instagram to confirm that all three of their remaining shows, starting in Brighton tomorrow (March 27) before heading to London the following two nights, will now go ahead.

The band wrote: “Tour will continue tomorrow in Brighton at Dome and in London at Roundhouse on Tuesday and Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday. Thank you for all the well wishes, support, and patience the last few days.”

You can see the dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.

MARCH

27 – Brighton, Dome

28 – London, Roundhouse

29 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Meanwhile, Gibbard previously announced that Death Cab and The Postal Service will embark on a joint 20th anniversary co-headline US tour later this year.

He will be joining both of his bands for the tour with Death Cab performing their 2003 album ‘Transatlanticism’ and The Postal Service’s ‘Give Up’ in full on each day of the tour.

The joint tour will kick off on September 8 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and continue through mid-October, with stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.