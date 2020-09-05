Death Cab For Cutie launch campaign to raise funds for voting rights

Death Cab For Cutie have launched a new campaign in order to raise funds for voting rights ahead of this year’s 2020 US presidential election.

Named after their second album, 2000’s ‘We Have The Facts And We’re Voting Yes’, the fundraiser aims to raise money for the voting rights organisations Fair Fight Action and Future Now.

“In 2020, a year that has taken so much from so many, we find ourselves at a crossroads here in America,” the band said in a statement. “What happens this November will determine the course of this country for generations.

“It’s no secret that we care deeply about the outcome, and in normal times, we’d be suiting up to play fundraisers, getting people registered to vote, and do our best to bring people together under one cause.

“Obviously, we can’t do that right now. So we’ve put our heads together this summer and thought hard about what we CAN do, and we’ve come up with the next best thing – a virtual fundraiser!”

For a chance to win prizes such as Zoom performances, T-shirts, hats, and even private Zoom sessions with the members of the band, donors can donate $10 or more to support Fair Fight Action and Future Now. No donation is necessary to enter.

You can find out more and how to enter, click here.

