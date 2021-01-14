Death Cab For Cutie release ‘Georgia EP’ to celebrate runoff election victory

Death Cab For Cutie have released their recent ‘Georgia EP’ to streaming services – listen below.

The five-piece originally shared the collection via Bandcamp for a 24-hour period on December 24, with proceeds going towards the Georgia-based voters’ rights organisation Fair Fight.

In celebration of the Democrats’ victory in the state’s runoff elections last week, Death Cab have now uploaded the EP to Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms.

Appearing in a new video, the band told fans they were “so happy” with the results in Georgia and revealed that the release raised over $100,000 (£73k) for Fair Fight, “which we’ve always been big supporters of; we’re really stoked.”

“So, we hope you enjoy it and we hope to see you guys in person very soon!”

Death Cab also announced that ‘Georgia EP’ would be arriving on peach vinyl “very soon”. You can watch the video above.

Recorded under coronavirus-enforced quarantine, the EP contains covers of Georgia artists TLC (‘Waterfalls’), Neutral Milk Hotel (‘The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1’), R.E.M. (‘Fall On Me’), Vic Chesnutt (‘Flirted With You All My Life’) and Cat Power (‘Metal Heart’).

“We’ve recorded this collection of music as both a celebration of this monumental achievement and to provide support for the fight ahead – in this case, the upcoming special Senate election in January,” DCFC explained upon the project’s initial release.

Prior to the US presidential election, Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard threw his support behind now-president-elect Joe Biden, performing The Postal Service’s ‘Some Great Heights’ for the Democratic National Convention.