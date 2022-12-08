Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service announce joint tour

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service have announced a joint 20th anniversary co-headline US tour for 2023.

Ben Gibbard will be joining both of his bands for the tour with Death Cab performing their 2003 album ‘Transatlanticism’ and The Postal Service’s ‘Give Up’ in full on each day of the tour. You can view a trailer and the dates for the tour below.

The joint tour will kick off on September 8 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and continue through mid-October, with stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Wednesday (December 14) at 10am local time and continue through Thursday (December 15) to 10pm local. You can sign up for early access tickets here. Tickets will then go on sale on general sale on Friday (December 16) at 10am here.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a press release. “The Postal Service record came out; ‘Transatlanticism’ came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Consisting of Gibbard along with Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis, The Postal Service released their debut and only album ‘Give Up’ in 2003. They reunited for an anniversary tour to mark a decade of the album in 2013 before they disbanded once more.

Last year, Gibbard downplayed the chances of The Postal Service reuniting to make any more new music together.

“I love Jimmy and Jenny so much, but the dream or idea of doing more music kind of died when we attempted to make the second record in 2004 and 2005,” he told NME at the time.

“I was writing for [Postal Service debut] ‘Give Up’ and [Death Cab’s] ‘Transatlanticism’ at the same time in 2001 and 2002. The Postal Service obviously didn’t exist at that point, but Death Cab wasn’t touring a lot – we were still very self-contained as just four of us in a van with a merch person. The workload and expectations weren’t anything like what they became later so I had so much free time to have these things going at the same time.”

Meanwhile, Death Cab released their most recent album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ in September. Awarding the LP four stars, NME described the record as “a return to the college rockers’ best.”

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service will play:

SEPTEMBER 2023

8 – PortlandCross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston Music Hall

13 – Boston MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 – New York Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis Armory

26 – Denver Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2023

3 – Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas The Chelsea Ballroom

7 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley Greek Theatre

13 – Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl