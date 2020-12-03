Death Cab For Cutie to cover TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel in new EP

Death Cab For Cutie have announced a five-track covers EP, featuring songs from artists who hail from the US state of Georgia.

According to the tracklist, the band will be covering songs from TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel, R.E.M. and more. ‘The Georgia EP’ will be released on Friday December 4 via Bandcamp for 24 hours only.

Proceeds from the EP will be directed towards Fair Fight, a voters rights organisation based in Georgia.

“Last month, Georgia flipped blue for the first time in a Presidential election since 1992 – due in large part to the tireless efforts of Stacey Abrams and the men and women who work alongside her at Fair Fight,” the band said on Instagram.

“We’ve recorded this collection of music as both a celebration of this monumental achievement, and to provide support for the fight ahead – in this case the upcoming special Senate election in January.

“With control of the Senate on the line, and with it the fate of so many things we care about, from climate action, to criminal justice reform, to voting rights, and everything in between – the stakes are uniquely high this time around.”

Prior to the election, Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard threw his support behind the Biden campaign, performing ‘Some Great Heights’ from his other project, The Postal Service, for the Democratic National Convention.

The tracklist for ‘The Georgia EP’ is:

1. ‘Waterfalls’ (TLC cover)

2. ‘The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1’ (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

3. ‘Fall on Me’ (R.E.M. cover)

4. ‘Flirted With You All My Life’ (Vic Chesnutt cover)

5. ‘Metal Heart’ (Cat Power cover)