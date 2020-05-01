News Music News

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard covers Depeche Mode during latest lockdown live-stream

He's already covered Neil Young, Nirvana, The Cure and more during the sessions

By Rhian Daly
Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has covered Depeche Mode during his latest lockdown live-stream.

The musician began holding daily sessions after the coronavirus pandemic swept across the US, but altered the schedule to virtually meet with fans once a week shortly after.

Gibbard returned to YouTube yesterday (April 30) for a 50-minute stream, which included a cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘The Things You Said’.

Speaking about the track, which originally appeared on the 1987 album ‘Music For The Masses’, he said: “It’s my favourite song of theirs even though I don’t think it’s their best song. It’s certainly not their most well-known one. I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the songs that Martin Gore sings.” Watch Gibbard’s version from the 39-minute mark in the video below.

 

At the end of the broadcast, the musician said his next session would feature a set entirely comprised of Beatles songs. “I got my work cut out for me next week – next week will be an all Beatles cover set,” he said. “So I gotta get practicing when I get off this broadcast. But I gotta bunch of songs in mind. I’m gonna try to stay away from a lot of the standard tunes – not standard tunes, but the ones that everybody knows.

“I wanna weave you guys through some of my favourite Beatles tunes that have a lot of meaning to me.”

Previously in his lockdown live-streams, Gibbard has covered Nirvana, Neil Young, The Cure and more. He also used the sessions to pay tribute to Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger following the musician’s death from COVID-19.

