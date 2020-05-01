Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has covered Depeche Mode during his latest lockdown live-stream.

The musician began holding daily sessions after the coronavirus pandemic swept across the US, but altered the schedule to virtually meet with fans once a week shortly after.

Gibbard returned to YouTube yesterday (April 30) for a 50-minute stream, which included a cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘The Things You Said’.

Speaking about the track, which originally appeared on the 1987 album ‘Music For The Masses’, he said: “It’s my favourite song of theirs even though I don’t think it’s their best song. It’s certainly not their most well-known one. I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the songs that Martin Gore sings.” Watch Gibbard’s version from the 39-minute mark in the video below.

At the end of the broadcast, the musician said his next session would feature a set entirely comprised of Beatles songs. “I got my work cut out for me next week – next week will be an all Beatles cover set,” he said. “So I gotta get practicing when I get off this broadcast. But I gotta bunch of songs in mind. I’m gonna try to stay away from a lot of the standard tunes – not standard tunes, but the ones that everybody knows.

“I wanna weave you guys through some of my favourite Beatles tunes that have a lot of meaning to me.”

Previously in his lockdown live-streams, Gibbard has covered Nirvana, Neil Young, The Cure and more. He also used the sessions to pay tribute to Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger following the musician’s death from COVID-19.