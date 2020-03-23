Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard has covered tracks by the likes of John Lennon, Phoebe Bridgers and Def Leppard in the latest instalment of his ‘Live From Home’ session.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Gibbard has been raising spirits by streaming a series of live-streamed performances from his home studio.

The latest session, which took place yesterday (March 22), saw the Death Cab singer open with a fitting choice – the John Lennon track ‘Isolation’, before he went on to share a selection of other eclectic covers.

As well as offering his take on Rilo Kiley, Big Star and Elliott Smith, Gibbard also delivered covers of Phoebe Bridgers, Bob Dylan, the Shins, Def Leppard, and the Flaming Lips.

The latest offering from Gibbard comes after he previously shared a new song called ‘Life in Quarantine’.

During the first broadcast, Gibbard performed The Postal Service‘s ‘We Will Become Silhouettes’, Death Cab’s ‘Crooked Teeth’ and more. He also offered up a cover of Radiohead‘s classic ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.

