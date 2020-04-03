Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard pays tribute to Adam Schlesinger with Fountains Of Wayne cover

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard covered Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Barbara H’ on his livestream today, in tribute to singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger. Schlesinger passed away yesterday (April 2) aged 52 from coronavirus complications.

Watch the cover below at the 42:48 mark:

Before Gibbard played the song from Fountains of Wayne’s 1996 debut album, he spoke about the pair’s unexpected link despite never meeting.

“I owe him [Schlesinger] a huge debt of gratitude because he was integral in picking ‘Me & Magdalena’ for the Monkees to record four years ago,” he said.

“I always thought, as one always does in life, that you’ll have plenty of time to say ‘thank you’ or ‘I love you’ or give somebody a compliment or what have you, but that day obviously did not come. But to the bottom of my heart, I’m so grateful for him to help me realise a life-long dream…”

Gibbard’s cover joins tributes to Schlesinger from Tom Hanks, Stephen King, Stephen Colbert and more after news of the singer-songwriter’s death broke.

Elsewhere in the live-stream, Gibbard answered fan questions and performed Death Cab’s 2000 track ‘Song For Kelly Huckaby’, for the first time since 2004.

Gibbard’s ‘Live From Home’ live-stream series has recently transitioned from a daily to a weekly show, filmed from his home studio.

He has previously covered the likes of The Cure, Morrissey, Phoebe Bridgers, John Lennon and more.