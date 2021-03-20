Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard shares cover of Kirsty MacColl’s ‘They Don’t Know’

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has shared a cover of Kirsty MacColl‘s ‘They Don’t Know’ – you can watch it below.

The frontman began performing livestream sessions for fans last year after the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world. On Wednesday (March 17), he returned to the internet to mark the one year anniversary of COVID.

Gibbard played some Death Cab songs, a pair of Postal Service songs (‘Sleeping In’ and ‘The District Sleeps Alone Tonight’), and he covered Kirsty MacColl’s 1979 single ‘They Don’t Know’.

You can watch Gibbard’s performance below:

Elsewhere during the set, Gibbard talked about Death Cab’s upcoming new album and said the band are aiming to have it done soon. He also said that he was excited to perform in person again and implored fans watching to get vaccinated.

In January, Death Cab For Cutie released their recent ‘Georgia EP’ to streaming services.

The five-piece originally shared the collection via Bandcamp for a 24-hour period on December 24, with proceeds going towards the Georgia-based voters’ rights organisation Fair Fight.

In celebration of the Democrats’ victory in the state’s runoff elections in early January, Death Cab uploaded the EP to Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms.

Prior to the US presidential election, Gibbard threw his support behind now-president Joe Biden, performing The Postal Service’s ‘Some Great Heights’ for the Democratic National Convention.

The singer-songwriter’s performance came at a time when The United States Postal Service was in doubt over whether it could handle the influx of mail-in ballots from November’s presidential election, amidst alleged attempts by Republicans to sabotage its funding.