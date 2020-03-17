Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has announced plans to live-stream performances from his studio over the coming weeks, as many fans continue to self-isolate due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Facebook today (March 17), Gibbard offered his thanks to Death Cab’s fanbase for their loyalty, writing that he’d “like to return the favour” with a series of daily sessions.

Beginning at 4 pm (PST) tomorrow (March 18), the shows will see the singer perform from his home studio, where he may be joined “digitally” by various guests. Fans will also be able to request songs.

Advertisement

“I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too,” Gibbard began his post. “And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated.

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020

“But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been.”