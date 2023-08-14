Death Cult announce UK, US and Ireland tour in celebration of 40th anniversary

Death Cult have announced a UK, US and Ireland tour in honour of the band’s 40th anniversary taking place later this year.

The band, consisting of Billy Duffy and Ian Astbury, will be returning to play iconic venues they previously performed in at the start of their career. According to a press release, the shows, titled Death Cult 8323, will focus on Death Cult and their eponymous EPs, and will also “boast a setlist that spans the three phases of the band, from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult, and The Cult’s first two albums: ‘Dreamtime’ (1984) and ‘Love’ (1985).”

Kicking off with a show in Los Angeles at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel on October 23, the band will then head to various cities within the UK including Belfast, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and more. They will then wrap up the one-off tour with two nights in London at Brixton Electric.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, August 18 at 10 am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Death Cult – ‘Death Cult 8323’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

23 – Los Angeles, CA , The Theatre at The Ace Hotel

NOVEMBER

6 – Belfast, UK, Telegraph

7 – Dublin, IE, 3Olympia

9 – Sheffield, UK, Foundry

10 – Liverpool, UK, Guild of Students

12 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland

13 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

14 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

16 – Bournemouth, UK, O2 Academy

17 – Norwich, UK, UEA

18 – Manchester, UK, Albert Hall

20 – London, UK, Brixton Electric

21 – London, UK, Brixton Electric

Last year, The Cult released their 11th studio album ‘Under the Midnight Sun’. They also announced a US tour is set to kick off in October.

Speaking about the creation of the LP, Astbury discussed how the global pandemic impacted the creative process behind ‘Under The Midnight Sun’. “When the world stopped, I had this moment to write in real time, to calculate,” he said. “I was compelled by this vision, this anomaly, this memory, of being under the midnight sun. [Producer Tom Dalgety] helped us bring a new musical shape and frequency to our process.”

View the full itinerary and ticket details for The Cult’s US tour here.