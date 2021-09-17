Death From Above 1979 share cover of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin”

Death From Above 1979 have shared a punky cover of Journey classic ‘Don’t Stop Believin” – hear it below.

The song was recorded as part of Amazon Original’s covers series, and is available to stream on the platform.

“We made a kind of witchy version of the song that would make Steve Perry magically join Journey again,” Death From Above 1979 singer and drummer Sebastien Grainger said of the new cover in a press release.

Listen to the version below:

Death From Above 1979 released most recent album ‘Is 4 Lovers’ back in March. Calling it the duo’s “best album since their debut” in a four-star review, NME wrote: “Death From Above still pack a punch, but the bruise is a lot more colourful this time. ‘Is 4 Lovers’ is surely the band’s best work since their debut. And while they may never feel that vital again, they make right now feel like one helluva rush.”

In an interview with NME around the release of the album, the duo revealed that they turned down the chance to reunite to support Daft Punk on the dance duo’s legendary ‘Alive 2007’ tour.

In the interview, the band’s Jesse F. Keeler revealed that they were approached by Daft Punk’s manager to open up for the duo on what would end up being their final ever tour.

“NME, I’m gonna tell you a secret that nobody knows,” Keeler said. “When our band broke up, we decided in 2005 to stop playing together but we hadn’t told anybody yet. That’s when Daft Punk’s manager Pedro [Winter] asked us to open for them on that tour with the pyramid [the 2006/2007 Alive world tour]. I told him: ‘Dude, you’re too late!’”

Watch the band perform ‘Is 4 Lovers’ track ‘One + One’ exclusively for NME Home Sessions above.